Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures 3

Russian troops struck the village of Zelenivka near Kherson, wounding three residents, the regional administration reported on Nov. 6.

One of the victims, a 44-year-old man, lost part of his leg while another man aged 74 received a mine-explosive injury, the Kherson Oblast authorities said on Telegram.

A 55-year-old man suffered burns on his back and was provided with medical assistance on the spot, according to the report.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank, such as Zelenivka, in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast on Nov. 5 and overnight wounded eight civilians, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported early on Nov. 6.