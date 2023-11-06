Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 1, injure 19 in Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova November 6, 2023 11:17 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 5, 2023. (Ihor Moroz/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and wounded 19 over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Nov. 6.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

Russian artillery strikes on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Nov. 5 killed a 77-year-old man and injured two men aged 30 and 58, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

The attacks damaged an infrastructure facility and an agricultural business, Lysak said on Telegram.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast in the past 24 hours wounded eight people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported early on Nov. 6. Russian troops launched 132 strikes against the southern region, using mortars, artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, drones, and aviation, according to Prokudin.

The attacks on Kherson Oblast reportedly hit residential districts, a shop, and businesses, as well as damaged several apartment buildings.

Russian forces launched a mass strike against Odesa overnight on Nov. 6, injuring eight residents as of around 8:30 a.m. local time, the regional governor reported.

The drone and missile attack damaged port infrastructure, an abandoned industrial building, and the Odesa Fine Arts Museum, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, said Oleh Kiper.

One civilian was injured in the front-line town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, around 30 kilometers south of Bakhmut, acting regional governor Ihor Moroz said on Facebook.

Russian attacks against the eastern region damaged four houses, two apartment buildings, and an infrastructure facility, added Moroz.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
