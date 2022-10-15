Russian shelling of Nikopol wounds 7 people.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the Nikopol district military administration, said on Oct. 15 that two people were injured during the night and five people were wounded in the morning attack. He said that the attacks were focused on “maximum damage to civilians”. More than 50 Russian shells were fired into Nikopol overnight, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram. Russian forces used Grad and Uragan multiple rocket launchers and other heavy artillery to fire at the Nikopolska, Marhanetska, and Chervonohryhorivska communities in the oblast.