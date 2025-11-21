Russian overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 5, injures 8

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated as new details emerge.



Russian forces launched an overnight attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on Nov. 20-21, killing five people and wounding eight others, local officials said.

Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov reported the attack and confirmed the latest casualties as of 4:30 a.m. local time.

The first reports of the attack emerged late in the evening Nov. 20, when explosions were heard across the city.

Fedorov said Russian forces used KAB guided bombs, causing extensive damage to civilian infrastructure, including at least five high-rise apartment buildings. The national police also reported that the bomb was dropped in the middle of a market.

Police officers, rescuers, and medical personnel have been working at the scene of the attack.