Russian officials claim 16 drones headed for Moscow were downed on Christmas Eve

by Olena Goncharova
Russian officials claim 16 drones headed for Moscow were downed on Christmas Eve
People walk past a Christmas tree in front of residential skyscrapers at the Symphony residential complex on December 7, 2025 in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Dec. 24 that another drone flying toward the Russian capital had been shot down, bringing the total number of drones he claimed were downed to 16.

He added that emergency services were working at the site where the debris fell. No other details were available at the time of the publication.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify the claims.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Moscow time on Dec. 24, its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 132 Ukrainian drones. According to the ministry, 46 drones were downed over Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, 42 over Bryansk Oblast, and 15 over Kaluga Oblast.

Overnight on Dec. 24, Ukraine struck a synthetic rubber factory in Russia's Tula Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

The plant, located in the town of Efremov, produces dual-use synthetic rubber and polymers used in military vehicle tires, armored personnel carriers, and other weapons-related applications, making it a strategically significant target.

