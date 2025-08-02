Russian missile strike hits Mykolaiv, injuring 3 civilians.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated with details as they emerge.

A Russian missile strike hit the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv overnight on Aug. 2-3, destroying private homes and damaging civilian infrastructure, according to Ukrainian officials.

Three civilians were hospitalized with injuries, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

Several others were treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Emergency crews from Ukraine's State Emergency Service were dispatched to the site to conduct rescue operations and extinguish fires caused by the blast.

Located about 480 kilometers (298 miles) southwest of Kyiv, Mykolaiv remains near active front lines and has faced repeated Russian drone and artillery attacks. Strikes have routinely damaged homes, utilities, and critical infrastructure, impacting civilian life across the region.