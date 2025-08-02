Russian attacks kill 6, injure 37 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine have killed six people and injured at least 37 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Aug. 2.

Ukrainian forces downed 45 out of the 53 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, rocket-powered drones and decoys, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

A 75-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack on the village of Lisna Stinka in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Eleven people, including a nine-year-old boy and two boys aged five and 10 months, were injured in Kharkiv.

Two more men, aged 62 and 64, suffered injuries in the village of Tokarivka in the region.

Russian drones targeted Chernihiv Oblast, injuring a 50-year-old man, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

A woman born in 1959 was injured in Russian shelling of the Esman community in Sumy Oblast, the region's military administration reported.

A Russian drone strike near Vasylkiv in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured a 30-year-old, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Two people were killed in Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Ten others suffered injuries in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 34 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Three people were killed, and 11 others injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.