News Feed, Viktor Medvedchuk, Donald Trump, Russia, Ukraine, United States
Russian media: Medvedchuk sends letter to Trump seeking to blame Ukraine for assassination attempt

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 16, 2024 5:50 PM 2 min read
Former Ukrainian lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, who later left for Russia as part of a prisoner swap, is seen in Kyiv’s Appeal Court during a hearing on May 21, 2021. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
Former pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk allegedly sent a letter to Donald Trump claiming that “Ukraine's trace may appear” in the attempt on the presidential candidate's life, Russian state news agency TASS claimed on July 16.

In the text, which TASS claimed to have obtained, Medvedchuk calls Trump a "personal enemy" of President Volodymyr Zelensky. He did not provide clear evidence for his claims, reiterating the narratives of Russian propaganda.

On the campaign trail, Trump has repeatedly said he could end Russia's war within 24 hours if elected president, without specifying the steps for reaching a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

Following an assassination attempt at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, Zelensky wished the former U.S. president "a speedy recovery." Ukraine's President said Kyiv is ready to cooperate with the Republican Party if Trump is elected as the U.S. president.

Medvedchuk urged Trump to stop U.S. support of Ukraine, including the weapons deliveries, and impose sanctions on the “most odious and corrupt representatives” of the Ukrainian authorities.

The pro-Kremlin businessman "wished Trump health, resilience and victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election," TASS claimed.

Medvedchuk, who was long thought to be Russian President Vladimir Putin's right-hand man in Ukraine, was detained and exchanged with Russia in a prisoner swap in 2022.

The former Ukrainian politician was then reportedly involved in a number of pro-Kremlin disinformation and propaganda operations aimed both against Ukraine and Western countries.

In early June, the Washington Post reported, citing undisclosed officials and documents, that a Russian propaganda operation was meant to present Medvedchuk to the international public as a potential replacement for Zelensky.

Medvedchuk has been sanctioned by Ukraine, the U.K., the U.S., the EU, and other countries. Czechia's crackdown led to investigations of Russian influence across Europe and implicated several politicians, namely in the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, in allegedly receiving money from Russia.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:46 PM

Poroshenko pays bail for ex-intelligence officer Сhervinskyi.

Roman Chervinskyi previously served in Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR). He was indicted by the State Security Service (SBU) in April 2023 for abuse of power. According to SBU officials, Chervinskyi, along with others in the HUR, tried to hijack a Russian Air Force aircraft whose pilot was allegedly planning to defect to Ukraine.
7:39 AM

Russia proposes broader criteria for designating individuals to terrorist, extremist list.

In a effort to continue to crackdown on political dissent on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the proposed legislation would allow the Russian Federal Service for Financial Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring) to add individuals convicted of spreading "false information" about Russia's military to the list - provided it is motivated by broadly defined hatred.
6:08 AM

Russia sentences US journalist in absentia for comments on Ukraine war.

According to the New York Times, Gessen was convicted by the Basmanny District Court for spreading “false information” about Russia's military, having described the massacre committed by Russian Armed Forces in Bucha and neighboring communities during an interview in 2022 with a Russian journalist.
* indicates required
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.