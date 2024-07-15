Skip to content
News Feed, Donald Trump, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, US aid, 2024 Presidential election
Zelensky says he 'is not afraid' of Trump's potential presidency

by Kateryna Denisova July 15, 2024 6:34 PM 2 min read
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 10: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) (not pictured) at the U.S. Capitol on July 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. Zelenskyy will meet with other congressional leaders on Capitol Hill as NATO congregates in Washington. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is ready to cooperate with the Republican Party if Donald Trump is elected as the U.S. president, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on July 15.

On the campaign trail, the Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee has repeatedly said he could end Russia's war within 24 hours if elected president, without specifying the steps for reaching a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

In early July, Zelensky said that he is "potentially ready" to meet with Trump and urged him to reveal his plan for ending Russia's war against Ukraine so Kyiv can be prepared for any risks such a plan might entail.

Ukraine has bipartisan support and will develop relations with Washington regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections, Zelensky told journalists.

"As for U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's plan on ending the war, the general things are clear to me. If Donald Trump becomes president, we will work. I am not afraid of this," Zelensky said.

His remarks come days after the three-day NATO summit in Washington where allies affirmed Ukraine's "irreversible" path toward membership as well as $43 billion in funding for next year.

According to Zelensky, the agreed support will not be reconsidered, no matter who is the U.S. president.

The former U.S. president has long criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine, and as the presumptive Republican nominee in the 2024 U.S. elections, his sway over the party had contributed to the months-long deadlock in Congress over U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

7:30 PM

Spain says 10 more Leopard 2 tanks en route to Ukraine.

The tanks were repaired, maintained and tested at the Santa Barbara Sistemas manufacturer in the province of Seville, according to the statement. With this batch, the total number of Leopard 2A4 tanks handed over from Spain to Ukraine has reached 20.
5:52 PM

Last Russian patrol ship left occupied Crimea, Ukraine's navy says.

The vessel's designation was Project 1135, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, told the Kyiv Independent. This patrol ship is not a carrier of cruise missiles, which Russia is using to attack Ukraine, but is equipped with the other weapons, he added.
12:24 PM

Georgian volunteer fighter reportedly killed in Ukraine.

In comments to The Kyiv Independent in February, the Georgian Legion, one of the leading groups of Georgian volunteer fighters, said that at least 59 Georgian fighters had been killed in battle since the beginning of the full-scale war.
10:05 AM

Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack against occupied Crimea.

Razvozhayev claimed at 4:10 a.m. local time that Russian defenses shot at least one drone over Cape Fiolent on Crimea's southern coast. The attack ended at around 6 a.m., resulting in damage after a drone fragment fell on a house but leaving no casualties, he added.
