Zelensky says Trump should reveal plan on ending Russia's war

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 3, 2024 6:08 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban on July 2, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Donald Trump should reveal his plan for ending Russia's war against Ukraine so Kyiv can be prepared for any risks such a plan might entail.

The former president has promised to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine within 24 hours if elected but has not publicly elaborated on how he plans to do so. One plan reportedly involves ceding territory to Russia.

"If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today," Zelensky told Bloomberg Television in an interview published on July 3.  

"If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood — we want to be ready for this, we want to know... We want to understand whether in November we will have the powerful support of the US, or will be all alone."

Zelensky also said he is "potentially ready" to meet with Trump to listen to his team's proposals.

Trump is also reportedly considering the possibility of making a deal with Russia to block the future NATO accession of certain countries, namely Ukraine and Georgia, Politico reported on July 2, citing unnamed officials.

One of the sources told Politico that Trump "would be open to something foreclosing NATO expansion and not going back to the 1991 borders for Ukraine."

Andriy Yermak, the Presidential Office head, said Ukraine will not compromise its values or territorial integrity to end the war with Russia.

Russia illegally annexed Crimea and invaded Donbas in 2014. In September 2022, Putin illegally declared the annexation of four partially occupied Ukrainian oblasts: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

Moscow does not currently occupy all of the territory in the four regions.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
