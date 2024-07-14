Zelensky wishes Trump a speedy recovery after rally shooting

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wished former U.S. President Donald Trump "a speedy recovery" following the attack at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

Video footage from the rally shows shots ringing out, followed by Trump appearing to fall. The video appeared to show blood on his ear, and he was seen clutching his head.

Trump was quickly surrounded by armed guards and later taken to a medical facility, where he is "doing fine," according to his spokesperson Steven Cheung.

Zelensky said on X that he was "appalled to learn about the shooting" and expressed his condolences to the relatives of the one spectator at the rally who was killed in the attack.

"Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world," Zelensky said. "I wish America emerges stronger from this."

U.S. President Joe Biden wrote on X that he is "praying for him and his family and everyone who attended the rally."



