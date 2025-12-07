0 members on board

At least 2 killed, 19 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

by Yuliia Taradiuk
Aftermath of Russian shelling of the Kramatorsk territorial community on Dec. 7, 2025. (Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk Military Administration / Facebook)

At least two people have been killed and 19 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Dec. 7.

Russia launched five ballistic missiles and 241 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 175 drones, two Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles, and two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles. Sixty-five drones made it through, striking 14 locations, according to the Air Force.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured 11 others, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. The highest number of casualties was recorded in Sloviansk, where one person was killed and eight wounded. Also, seven high-rise buildings, 12 houses, three non-residential premises, and six cars were damaged.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian Geran drones killed a 50-year-old man in his house and injured a police officer in Novhorod-Siverskyi, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said on Dec. 7.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks injured four people, three of whom were in a car, according to Governor Oleh Hryhorov.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian strike injured two people, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured one person over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Sunday, December 7
Sunday, December 7
