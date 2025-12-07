At least 2 killed, 19 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

At least two people have been killed and 19 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Dec. 7.

Russia launched five ballistic missiles and 241 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 175 drones, two Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles, and two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles. Sixty-five drones made it through, striking 14 locations, according to the Air Force.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured 11 others, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. The highest number of casualties was recorded in Sloviansk, where one person was killed and eight wounded. Also, seven high-rise buildings, 12 houses, three non-residential premises, and six cars were damaged.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian Geran drones killed a 50-year-old man in his house and injured a police officer in Novhorod-Siverskyi, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said on Dec. 7.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks injured four people, three of whom were in a car, according to Governor Oleh Hryhorov.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian strike injured two people, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured one person over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.