Ukraine braces for 'critical damage' after Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast dam threatens water supply

by Abbey Fenbert
Illustrative image: The sign at the border of the town of Pechenihy in Kharkiv Oblast, northeastern Ukraine, in September 2023. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy /Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Russia attacked the Pechenihy reservoir dam in Kharkiv Oblast on Dec. 7, forcing a traffic closure on the dam's roadway, Pechenihy Mayor Oleksandr Husarov reported.

The Pechenihy reservoir supplies water to Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

Husarov announced that traffic had been suspended as of 12 p.m. local time after a direct hit on the dam. His report did not provide details as to the type of attack or extent of the damage.

The Ukrainian military said it was prepared for the dam to be "critically damaged" and was ready to implement emergency response plans.

"The Ukrainian side has long been aware of the potential risks and is ready for the dam to be critically damaged. Appropriate response plans were developed in advance," Ukraine's 16th Army Corps said.

The Pechenihy dam is "a critically important facility that provides water supply, ecosystem stability, and security for dozens of settlements in Kharkiv Oblast," the unit said, adding that Russia's attack represents "a gross violation of international humanitarian law and qualifies as a war crime."

Russia has previously targeted the Pechenihy dam with missile, drone, and guided bomb attacks. In recent days, attacks near the reservior have intensified, according to the 16th Army Corps.

Russia routinely launches attacks targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure, including reservoirs, dams, and pipelines. In June 2023, Russia blew up the Kakhovka Reservoir dam in Kherson Oblast, triggering one of the largest ecological and humanitarian disasters of the full-scale war.

