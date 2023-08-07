Russian governor claims drone downed over Belgorod

This audio is created with AI assistance

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, alleged on Aug. 7 that Russian air defense downed a drone as it approached the city of Belgorod.

Gladkov claimed that there were no casualties or damage, but did not provide further details. The Russian city is less than 35 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Local Telegram channels in Belgorod reported the sound of explosions earlier in the day.

The governor of Russia's Kaluga Oblast, Vladislav Shapsha, also reported on Aug. 7 that Russian air defense shot down a drone.

The previous day, on Aug. 6, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed that a drone headed to Moscow was shot down.