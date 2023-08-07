Russian official claims drone downed over Kaluga Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The governor of Russia's Kaluga Oblast, Vladislav Shapsha, reported on Aug. 7 that air defense shot down a drone over the region's Ferzikovo district at 2:30 a.m. local time.

"There are no consequences for people and infrastructure," Shapsha claimed.

The district's center, Ferzikovo, is more than 300 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

On Aug. 6, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed that a drone headed to Moscow was shot down around 11 a.m. local time.

Flights were redirected to other airfields near Moscow "for safety reasons" as of 10:26 a.m. local time on Aug. 6, Russian state media TASS wrote.

TASS also reported that temporary restrictions were imposed on the departures and arrivals of aircraft at Vnukovo International Airport, which is located 30 kilometers to the southwest of Moscow's city center.