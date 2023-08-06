Moscow mayor claims drone shot down by air defense

This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone headed to Moscow was shot down by Russian air defense around 11 a.m. local time, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed on Aug. 6.

Russian state media TASS also reported that temporary restrictions were imposed on the departures and arrivals of aircraft at Vnukovo International Airport, which is located 30 kilometers to the southwest of Moscow's city center.

Some flights were also redirected to other airfields near Moscow "for safety reasons" as of 10:26 a.m. local time, TASS wrote.

Repeated drone strikes have been reported in Moscow and other parts of Russia in recent weeks.

On Aug. 1, Russian state media claimed that several drones were intercepted and shot down over Moscow.

The Russian Defense Ministry also wrote that three drones attacked Moscow overnight on July 30.

While Kyiv did not claim direct responsibility for the drone strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on July 30 that it's "natural and fair" that the war is "gradually returning to Russian territory."