Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russian gasoline prices hit record highs after drone strikes shut refineries

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Russian gasoline prices hit record highs after drone strikes shut refineries
Photo for illustrative purposes. The Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery, operated by OAO Lukoil, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2014. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Wholesale gasoline prices in Russia surged to "historic highs" after a wave of drone strikes forced at least three major refineries to halt production, the Moscow Times reported on Aug. 18.

Russia, one of the world's largest energy producers, relies heavily on oil exports to fund its full-scale war against Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have increasingly targeted Russian energy facilities that both supply fuel to its military and generate revenue for the Kremlin.

On the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange, the cost of Ai-92 gasoline reached 71,500 rubles ($888) per ton, while Ai-95 climbed to 80,430 rubles ($999) per ton. Prices rose by up to 2.2% in a single day and have jumped 38% and 49% respectively since the start of 2025.

Since early August, Ukrainian drones have struck multiple refineries, including Rosneft's plants in Novokuybyshevsk and Saratov, as well as Lukoil's Volgograd refinery — the largest in southern Russia and among the top 10 nationwide.

In occupied Crimea and parts of Zabaykalsky Krai, Ai-95 gasoline has reportedly disappeared from most filling stations or is being sold only by coupons to enterprises, local reports said.

Russia's Energy Ministry reportedly said that "the situation is under control," claiming that supply is sufficient, domestic deliveries are increasing, and no logistical problems are being observed.

Ukraine's military said on Aug. 15 that its long-range strikes in 2025 have caused losses worth 4.11% of Russia's annual GDP, or about $74.1 billion. Oil refineries have been the most common targets, making up 42% of attacks in 2025.

Most recently, Ukrainian forces have struck the Russian port of Olya in Astrakhan Oblast, a hub for Iranian-made Shahed drones, as well as refineries in Volgograd, Saratov, and Syzran.

‘Little by little away from China’ — Inside Ukraine’s new mass-production of drone parts
From the dawn of Ukraine’s first-person-view drone industry up to a year ago, producers purchased almost all of the parts they used in assembly from Chinese firms. Today, Ukrainian companies have started mass-producing the various electronics, controllers, cameras, and even motors that make up a drone at home. The Chinese state-sponsored DJI, by some counts, has 75% of the global drone market cornered. Even manufacturers who make their own drones depend on Chinese makers in general and DJI in
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Article image
WarUkraineRussiaDrone attackEnergyEnergy infrastructureAttacks on Russia
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, August 18
Monday, August 18
Show More

Editors' Picks