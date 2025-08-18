Russian gasoline prices hit record highs after drone strikes shut refineries

Wholesale gasoline prices in Russia surged to "historic highs" after a wave of drone strikes forced at least three major refineries to halt production, the Moscow Times reported on Aug. 18.

Russia, one of the world's largest energy producers, relies heavily on oil exports to fund its full-scale war against Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have increasingly targeted Russian energy facilities that both supply fuel to its military and generate revenue for the Kremlin.

On the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange, the cost of Ai-92 gasoline reached 71,500 rubles ($888) per ton, while Ai-95 climbed to 80,430 rubles ($999) per ton. Prices rose by up to 2.2% in a single day and have jumped 38% and 49% respectively since the start of 2025.

Since early August, Ukrainian drones have struck multiple refineries, including Rosneft's plants in Novokuybyshevsk and Saratov, as well as Lukoil's Volgograd refinery — the largest in southern Russia and among the top 10 nationwide.

In occupied Crimea and parts of Zabaykalsky Krai, Ai-95 gasoline has reportedly disappeared from most filling stations or is being sold only by coupons to enterprises, local reports said.

Russia's Energy Ministry reportedly said that "the situation is under control," claiming that supply is sufficient, domestic deliveries are increasing, and no logistical problems are being observed.

Ukraine's military said on Aug. 15 that its long-range strikes in 2025 have caused losses worth 4.11% of Russia's annual GDP, or about $74.1 billion. Oil refineries have been the most common targets, making up 42% of attacks in 2025.

Most recently, Ukrainian forces have struck the Russian port of Olya in Astrakhan Oblast, a hub for Iranian-made Shahed drones, as well as refineries in Volgograd, Saratov, and Syzran.