Ukraine's long-range strikes cost Russia over 4% GDP in 2025, Kyiv claims

Ukrainian long-range strikes have inflicted losses on Russia worth 4.11% of its annual gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025 alone, the Ukrainian military said on Aug. 15.

The military's strategic communications department (Stratcom) estimates the attacks have cost Russia around $74.1 billion.

The announcement comes as Ukraine has been striking Russia's energy infrastructure for three consecutive days since Aug. 12.

Roughly 10% of Ukrainian attacks since Jan. 1 struck targets more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the border, according to the statement.

Strikes between 500 and 1,000 kilometers (310-620 miles) made up 39% of attacks, while 37% landed between 200 and 500 kilometers (124-310 miles) away.

Oil refineries were the most common targets at 42%, followed by warehouses at 37%, oil pumping stations at 10%, terminals and ports at 7%, and other facilities at 4%.

Most recently, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces on Aug. 14 hit the Russian port of Olya in Astrakhan Oblast, a key logistics hub for Iranian-made military supplies bound for Russia, the General Staff reported.

Located on the Caspian Sea coast about 800 kilometers (500 miles) from the front line, Olya is used by Moscow to receive Shahed-type drone components and munitions from Iran, according to Ukrainian officials. Preliminary reports indicate the vessel Port Olya 4, reportedly carrying such cargo, was hit in the strike.

In Samara Oblast, a region in southwestern Russia along the Volga River, a reported drone strike the same day hit an oil refinery in Syzran.

The city is home to one of Rosneft's largest facilities, a major producer of fuel for Russian forces operating in central and southern Russia. Rosneft is Russia's state-controlled oil giant and one of the world's largest publicly traded petroleum companies.

Ukrainian forces also struck a refinery in the Russian city of Volgograd overnight on Aug. 14, causing powerful fires at the facility, the military said. The refinery reportedly processes over 15 million metric tons of oil every year, amounting to 5.6% of Russia's refining capacity.

Other recent targets include the Unecha oil pumping station, which is part of the Transneft Druzhba pipeline network, and an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov Oblast.