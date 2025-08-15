Drones reportedly attack oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast, sparking fire

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast caught fire following a drone attack on the facility overnight on Aug. 15, local media reported.

The attack occurred in Syzran, the third largest city in Samara Oblast. Syzran is located about 811 kilometers (504 miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia.

The refinery is one of Russian energy company Rosneft's largest facilities and provides fuel to military units in central and southern Russia, pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

Ukraine's military has not commented on the attack, and the claims could not be independently verified.

Kyiv regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power, as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

On Aug. 14, Ukrainian forces struck a refinery in the Russian city of Volgograd overnight on Aug. 14, causing powerful fires at the facility.

"As a result of falling debris, oil products spilled and caught fire at the Volgograd Oil Refinery. Firefighters quickly began extinguishing the fire," Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov said.