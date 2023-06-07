Russian forces shell 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled seven communities in Sumy Oblast during June 6, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook.

According to the update, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Yunakivska, Seredyna-Budska, Velykopysarivska, and Shalyhynska communities. A total of 71 explosions were recorded across the seven communities.

In Seredyna-Budska community, five explosions damaged two residential buildings and farm buildings. Six residential buildings were damaged by mortar shells.

In Velykopysarivska community, a residential building and a garage were damaged.

A power line in Bilopillia community was damaged during a mortar attack. Krasnopillia, Yunakivska, Shalyhynska, and Myropillia communities did not report any damages during the attacks.

Sumy Oblast, bordering Russia in northeast Ukraine, has been the target of constant Russian attacks since it was liberated by Ukrainian troops in April 2022. Two civilians were injured during a shelling on June 4, and one was killed on June 2.