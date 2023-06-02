Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast, killing 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled eight communities in Sumy Oblast over the past day, firing over 180 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on their official Telegram channel on June 2.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda and Myropillia communities.

Russian forces used mortars to target the Khotin community, killing one civilian and damaging a private residence as well as power lines. The Bilopillia community in the central part of Sumy Oblast, which suffers from shelling more often than other areas in the region, was attacked with mortars and grenade launchers.

In the Krasnopillia community, fire broke out near the local cemetery following artillery strikes. In the Velyka Pysarivka community, one civilian was injured in the mortar attack, while a numer of private residences, three administrative buildings and three parked vehicles were damaged.

Located in Ukraine's northeast and bordering Russia, Sumy Oblast has suffered incessant Russian assaults almost daily since parts of the region were liberated from Russian forces in early April 2022.