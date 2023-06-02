Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast, killing 1

by Olena Goncharova June 3, 2023 2:19 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled eight communities in Sumy Oblast over the past day, firing over 180 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on their official Telegram channel on June 2.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda and Myropillia communities.

Russian forces used mortars to target the Khotin community, killing one civilian and damaging a private residence as well as power lines. The Bilopillia community in the central part of Sumy Oblast, which suffers from shelling more often than other areas in the region, was attacked with mortars and grenade launchers.

In the Krasnopillia community, fire broke out near the local cemetery following artillery strikes. In the Velyka Pysarivka community, one civilian was injured in the mortar attack, while a numer of private residences, three administrative buildings and three parked vehicles were damaged.

Located in Ukraine's northeast and bordering Russia, Sumy Oblast has suffered incessant Russian assaults almost daily since parts of the region were liberated from Russian forces in early April 2022.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
