Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, injures 2 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian army shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on June 4, firing 104 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the report, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Znob-Novhorodske, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Yunakivka, Hlukhivska, Novoslobidska, Shalyginska communities.

Znob-Novhorodske was the most severely affected community, with 28 explosions being recorded over the day.

As a result of the attacks, two civilians were injured and 7 residential buildings, an electricity grid, a church, and a fire station were damaged.

As a result of a mortar attack on the Velyka Pysarivka community, a private house, a garage with a car and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

Sumy Oblast, located in northeastern Ukraine and bordering Russia, has been under constant Russian attacks since it was liberated by Ukrainian troops in April 2022.



