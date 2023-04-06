Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Crimea
Edit post

Russian forces withdraw military equipment from depot in northern Crimea

by Sofiya Doig April 6, 2023 6:23 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance


Russian forces have recently emptied a military depot in the north of illegally annexed Crimea, according to Foreign and Defense Policy Research Analyst at the American Enterprise Institute, Brady Africk.

“The removal of Russian military equipment from this depot in occupied Crimea can be seen clearly when comparing high resolution satellite imagery from Feb. 11 to March 16,” Africk wrote on Twitter.

The satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies shows that the depot used to store tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery, but was emptied at some point after Feb. 11.

It's unknown where the equipment was taken to.

The depot is near the village of Medvedivka in northern Crimea, near the transportation hub of Dzhankoi.

The high-resolution imagery also shows some of the defensive structures built in the area.

A few days earlier, on April 3, the Washington Post said that the satellite images show a “web of trenches” built by Russia in the Russian-occupied Crimea likely indicate that the Kremlin fears losing the peninsula.

"The Russian military, apparently, understands that Crimea will have to be defended in the near future," Ian Matveev, a Russian military analyst, told the Washington Post.

Crimea was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, with international community recognizing it as a Ukrainian territory.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously pledged that Ukraine will return all occupied territories, including the Crimean peninsula.

Ukraine war latest: Poland pledges new military aid to Ukraine during Zelensky’s visit
Key developments on April 5: * Poland to provide Ukraine with 14 MiG-29 fighter jets * Czech Republic pledges $30 million in military aid * Poland, Ukraine sign memorandums on reconstruction and joint munitions production * Zelensky: Situation in Bakhmut remains ‘complicated’ * CNN: Kremlin li…
Kyiv IndependentSofiya Doig
Sofiya Doig
Sofiya Doig
Intern
Sofiya Doig is an intern at the Kyiv Independent. Sofiya is a student at the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, studying social work. She previously worked as a proofreader for the online news outlet Svidomi.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.