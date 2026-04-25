KI logo
War

Explosions heard in multiple cities as Russia launches missiles, drones towards Ukraine

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Explosions heard in multiple cities as Russia launches missiles, drones towards Ukraine
Illustrative image: A missile launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast flies toward Kharkiv, Ukraine, amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Vadym Bielikov/AFP)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched its latest large-scale attack on Ukraine overnight on April 25, striking multiple cities with missile and drones, officials reported.

Multiple explosions were heard in the cities of Kharkiv and Dnipro around 3:30 a.m. local time amid reports that Russia had launched multiple ballistic missiles and dozens of attack drones targeting regions across the country.

Ukraine's Air Force warned of Russian drone swarms targeting multiple regions overnight, including Kyiv Oblast. Air raid alerts were declared for all regions of the country around 3:45 a.m. amid the ballistic missile threat.

In Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terehov reported that missile strike landed near a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha also reported that a four-storey building had been struck in Dnipro amid the attack. Photos posted to social media appear to show multiple fires burning in the city.

No information was immediately available on the extent of the damage caused or on any casualties.

Russia regularly strikes Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and energy infrastructure, as it continues to wage its war.

In Moscow's most recent large-scale attack on Ukraine on April 16, Russia launched a total of 19 ballistic missiles, 25 cruise missiles, and 659 drones in what marked one of the deadliest Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians of 2026. The attack killed at least 17 people and injuring over 100 in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Odesa.

read also

Russia attacked Ukrainian rail infrastructure more than 1,000 times in 2025, Ukrzaliznytsia says
In 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, Russian strikes damaged 209 locomotives, 239 passenger carriages, and 371 freight wagons, as well as 86 railway bridges and 50 stations, according to Ukrzaliznytsia.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova




Missile attackDrone attackRussiaUkraine
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a Senior News Editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, April 25
Saturday, April 25
US, EU deepen cooperation on critical minerals.

The United States and the European Union on April 24 signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation on critical minerals as part of a broader effort to secure and diversify global supply chains.

Show More

Editors' Picks