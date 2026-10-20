Russian drones strike Kyiv hospital, injure 5 across the city

Russian drones repeatedly struck Kyiv on Oct. 20, damaging a hospital in Solomyanskyi District and another medical facility in Holosiivskyi District, injuring five people, according to local authorities.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said Russia struck the operating room of the Strazheska Institute of the National Academy of Medical Sciences in Kyiv, injuring one patient.

"This is the second time. Last year, the attack hit the fourth floor of the institute, and now it is on the sixth floor, where the operating room is located," Koretskyi said.

The medical facility in Holosiivskyi was damaged by debris from a Russian drone, Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klitschko said in the afternoon.

While Klitschko initially reported two people injured, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMCA) later raised the total number of injured people to five.

Debris also fell on railway tracks in Solomyansyki District but did not lead to a fire, the mayor said. Several other buildings in Holosiivskyi area was also seemingly struck in the attack, according to Kyiv Independent reporters on the ground.

A large-scale fire also broke out in Kyiv's Desnianskyi District, close to the Northern Bridge, KMCA spokesperson Kateryna Pop told RBC Ukraine. Initial reports on social media that the Northern Bridge was hit were not correct.

The Kyiv City State Administration (KMDA) also said that the Northern bridge was not hit, but that traffic on the bridge may be disrupted due to inspections of the consequences of the nearby attack.

In the Obolon District, debris from a drone fell on a market, KMCA said. The consequences of the incident were still under investigation.

Earlier this morning, at least three people were killed and four people injured after a Russian drone struck early morning commuter traffic in the Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv.

Ukraine's State emergency service reported the victims of Russia's drone strike, saying "The enemy is once again cynically attacking civilians. Behind each such blow are human lives, pain, and ruined destinies."

The Russian drone crashed near a gas station in the Holosiivskyi District close to the administrative border with Kyiv Oblast, Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Images shared by the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office showed multiple cars ablaze at the scene of the attack near the Kyiv-Odesa highway.