KI logo
War

Russian drone strike on civilian car kills 3 energy workers in Donetsk Oblast

1 min read
Avatar
by Francis Farrell
Russian drone strike on civilian car kills 3 energy workers in Donetsk Oblast
A fireman douses a burning car that was struck by a Russian drone, killing three energy workers inside, in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, on Feb. 17, 2025 

Three workers at the Sloviansk Thermal Power Station in Donetsk Oblast were killed, and another was injured on Feb. 17 when a Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone struck their car, the Energy Ministry said.

The civilian car was struck in the town of Mykolaivka, which services the power plant, located east of the city of Sloviansk and only around 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the front line.

Article image
Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent) 

Another energy worker in the car was also injured, the region's state emergency service wrote soon after.

Russia's use of FPV drones against civilians in front-line areas — a blatant war crime first practiced at scale in Kherson — has escalated over recent years.

As Russian drone crews steadily increase the range of their weapons, including with the use of unjammable fiber optic cables, more Ukrainian settlements have come into range.

The deaths came on the morning after Russia's latest mass missile and drone attack against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which saw almost 400 drones and over two dozen missiles launched at the country.

According to Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts were recorded in five Ukrainian regions, while two — Sumy and Odesa oblasts — also suffered from heating outages.

Especially vulnerable due to its proximity to the front line, the Sloviansk Power Plant has been put out of action several times over Russia's full-scale war.

Two workers were killed and five injured on the premises of the plant in October 2025, when a Russian glide bomb struck the plant's laboratory building.

Video thumbnail
UkraineRussiaEnergy infrastructure
Avatar
Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, February 17
Tuesday, February 17
 (Updated:  )
Ex-energy minister charged in Ukraine's biggest corruption case.

Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine's former energy minister, was charged of money laundering and involvement in a criminal group as part of the country's major corruption scandal, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) announced on Feb. 16.

Show More

Editors' Picks