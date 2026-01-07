Dnipro largely without electricity and water following explosion

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Major power outages have been reported on Jan. 7 in the city of Dnipro and several other communities across Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to local media.



In Dnipro, nearly the whole city appears to be without electricity following an explosion at a power plant.



Residents also reported disruptions to water supply and mobile communications in multiple districts of the city, as well as halting of metro operations.



Local outlets said an explosion and a flash were seen near a thermal power plant in Dnipro shortly before the blackout.

There are no forecasts for the restoration of power supply in the region as of now, according to Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council.



Power disruptions were also reported in Zaporizhzhia, however, water supply systems and hospitals have been switched to generator power, with critical infrastructure continuing to operate.



Earlier in the day, Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was under sustained Russian strikes, according to Ukrainian officials. Currently, eight people have been reported injured.