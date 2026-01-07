KI logo
War

Dnipro largely without electricity and water following explosion

1 min read
Avatar
by Sonya Bandouil
Dnipro largely without electricity and water following explosion
Dnipro faces major power outage following a power plant explosion on Jan. 7, 2026 (Suspilne)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Major power outages have been reported on Jan. 7 in the city of Dnipro and several other communities across Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to local media.

In Dnipro, nearly the whole city appears to be without electricity following an explosion at a power plant.

Residents also reported disruptions to water supply and mobile communications in multiple districts of the city, as well as halting of metro operations.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Local outlets said an explosion and a flash were seen near a thermal power plant in Dnipro shortly before the blackout.

There are no forecasts for the restoration of power supply in the region as of now, according to Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council.

Power disruptions were also reported in Zaporizhzhia, however, water supply systems and hospitals have been switched to generator power, with critical infrastructure continuing to operate.

Earlier in the day, Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was under sustained Russian strikes, according to Ukrainian officials. Currently, eight people have been reported injured.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

Russian attempt to storm Kupiansk using gas pipeline ‘thwarted,’ 40 soldiers ‘eliminated,’ Ukraine’s 7th Corps says
Russian troops are attempting to close in on Kupiansk from the north and east, aiming to solidify their presence on the western side of the Oskil River.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
DniproDnipropetrovsk OblastUkraine
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, January 7
 (Updated:  )
Zelensky visits Cyprus as Nicosia's EU presidency begins.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Cyprus to meet his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, and top EU officials, presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said on Jan. 7.

Video
How Venezuela crisis will impact Russia’s influence in the world.

The Kyiv Independent’s Jared Goyette speaks with foreign policy analyst Ivan Fechko about Venezuela’s political crisis following the U.S. attack and kidnapping of dictator Nicolás Maduro — and why it marks a major strategic setback for Russia in Latin America and globally.

Show More

Editors' Picks