Russian drone, missile attacks rock Ukrainian cities far from front line for third straight night

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia continued its attacks on western Ukrainian cities overnight on July 12, targeting communities far from the front line with drone swarms and missile attacks for the third straight night.

Multiple explosions were heard in the western city of Chernivtsi around 3 a.m. local time, and shortly afterwards in Lviv, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. Public broadcaster Suspilne also reported explosion in the city of Lutsk around 3:30 a.m.

As Russian air attacks have intensified in recent months, its tactics have visibly shifted, with a growing number of missile and drone attacks now targeting western regions once considered relatively safe.

Local officials also reported drones approaching Lviv, Ternopil, Volyn oblasts in the early morning hours of July 12, with Ukraine's Air Force warning of dozens of attack drones heading towards areas along the country's western border.

Later in the evening, Ukraine's Air Force also warned of ballistic missile attacks heading towards the western part of the country.

Poland's Air Force said on X that the country scrambled fighter jets to protect Polish airspace amid the attack.

No information was immediately available as to any damage or casualties as a result of the attack.

The renewed attack comes just days after Russia carried out its largest air assault yet on July 9, launching a record 741 drones, with the western city of Lutsk experiencing what local officials described as the heaviest bombardment to date.

Just a day later, on July 10, Russian drones struck Chernivtsi, located just north of Ukraine's border with Romania. The wider overnight attack on the country killed at least two people and 28 injured in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 10 that Russia intends to drastically escalate its drone attacks, potentially launching up to 1,000 drones per day.

Zelensky said in an evening address on July 11 that U.S. military aid shipments to Ukraine, including air defense weaponry, have been restored amid a previous pause in weapons deliveries. In recent days, U.S. President Donald Trump has railed against intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine, adding that the United States would provide Ukraine with additional shipments of weapons.











