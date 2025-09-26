Russian drone strike on Kharkiv shopping center injures 4, officials say

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian drone hit a shopping center in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district on Sept. 26, injuring four people, local officials said.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, lies about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Russian border and has been a frequent target of airstrikes since the full-scale invasion began.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said the drone struck the roof of a furniture store, injuring four people.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed the strike, saying the drone involved was preliminarily identified as a Russian-made "Molniya." He said all four injured people were receiving medical care.

Terekhov added that Russian drones also damaged a municipal bus that was carrying passengers nearby. No bus passengers were reported injured.