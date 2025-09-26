KI logo
News Feed

Russian drone strike on Kharkiv shopping center injures 4, officials say

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian drone strike on Kharkiv shopping center injures 4, officials say
Damage is seen on the roof of a shopping center in Kharkiv, Ukraine after a Russian drone strike on Sept. 26, 2025. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian drone hit a shopping center in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district on Sept. 26, injuring four people, local officials said.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, lies about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Russian border and has been a frequent target of airstrikes since the full-scale invasion began.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said the drone struck the roof of a furniture store, injuring four people.  

Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed the strike, saying the drone involved was preliminarily identified as a Russian-made "Molniya." He said all four injured people were receiving medical care.

Terekhov added that Russian drones also damaged a municipal bus that was carrying passengers nearby. No bus passengers were reported injured.

Analysis: Russian disinformation sets the stage for Transnistria provocations ahead of Moldova’s elections
Editor’s note: This article was published as part of the Fighting Against Conspiracy and Trolls (FACT) project, an independent, non-partisan hub launched in mid-2025 under the umbrella of the EU Digital Media Observatory (EDMO). Click here to follow the latest stories from our hub on disinformation. Russia and its proxies have launched a disinformation campaign claiming that Moldova, together with Romania and Ukraine, plans a military operation against Transnistria, a Kremlin-occupied region in
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLinda Hourani
Article image
WarUkraineRussiaDrone attackKharkiv OblastRussian attack
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, September 26
Hungarian drones breach Ukraine's airspace, Zelensky says.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces recorded drone incursions over border areas and that preliminary assessments suggest the unmanned aircraft were "conducting reconnaissance on the industrial potential of Ukraine's border areas."

Show More

Editors' Picks