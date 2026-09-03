Russian commander shot just days after being linked to strike on Kyiv children's hospital

A Russian military commander was shot by an unknown person near Engels in Russia's Saratov Oblast on the morning of Sept. 3, Russian media reported, just days after he was linked by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) to a deadly strike on a children's hospital in 2024.

The attacker shot the commander twice before escaping on a motorbike. The commander was hospitalized in critical condition, according to Russian state media.

Russian Telegram channels claimed that the commander was Maj. Gen. Nikolay Varpakhovich, of Russia's 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division.

On Aug. 31, the SBU announced that it handed Varpakhovich a "notice of suspicion" in absentia for involvement in a Russian missile strike on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv on July 8, 2024.

Russian forces hit Ukraine's largest children's medical center, killing two adults and injuring at least 34 people, including nine children. Footage showed that the building suffered a direct hit by a Russian missile rather than being damaged by fallen debris.

More than 600 patients were in the hospital during the attack. The missile damaged several parts of the building, including the children's oncology and surgery rooms, the SBU said.

Ukrainian investigations established that Varpakhovich gave the order, carried out by a Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber, the SBU added.