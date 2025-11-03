KI logo
Monday, November 3, 2025
Russian coast guard boat flying Wagner flag spotted near Estonia

by Martin Fornusek
A Russian cutter flying a Wagner mercenary group flag on the Narva River near the Estonian border on Nov. 2, 2025. (Estonian Foreign Ministry)

A Russian coast guard cutter was spotted on the Narva River flying the banner of the Russian Wagner mercenary company, Estonian authorities reported on Nov. 2.

Estonia suggested that the display of a symbol of the mercenary group that rebelled against the Kremlin two years ago "confirms the fact that Russia's 'iron' system is fracturing" as a result of the war in Ukraine and Western pressure.

The Wagner company, led by late oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, fought in some of the hardest battles in Ukraine before launching a brief uprising against Moscow in June 2023.

Prigozhin died in a mysterious plane crash only two months after agreeing to end the rebellion against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We can only speculate whether the spirit of chef Prigozhin is still alive in Russia, the Wagner crew are once again trying to take Moscow or have they set their sights on St. Petersburg this time?" Estonia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russian authorities have sought to centralize control over the mercenary group — designated a terrorist organization by Estonia, Ukraine, and several other countries — since its short-lived rebellion and Prigozhin's death.

The Narva River forms part of the border between Russia and Estonia, a NATO and EU member that has staunchly supported Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Tallinn has reported several provocations from Russia's side in recent weeks, as tensions between NATO and Moscow escalate.

Three Russian MiG-31 jets violated Estonian airspace on Sept. 19, local authorities said, only a few weeks after Poland downed several Russian drones over its territory.

Last month, allied forces reportedly shot down an unidentified drone near a military base in southern Estonia, and the appearance of armed men near the Russian side of the border forced temporary travel restrictions at Saatse Boot.

EstoniaRussiaWagner Group
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

