Russian bombs injure six in Sloviansk, including child



Russian forces attacked the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with aerial bombs late on Oct. 4, injuring six people, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Oct. 5.

The bombing campaign hit an apartment building, injuring two women, three men, and a child, the prosecutor's office said. They are being provided with medical assistance.



The attack damaged at least 26 houses, over 20 cars, and businesses including shops and cafes, according to the prosecutor's office. The consequences of the attack are still being assessed and prosecutors said they had documented the war crimes.



Russia continues to launch massive attacks on civilians across Ukraine, particularly along the front line regions. In the early hours of Oct. 5, Russia forces fired drones and missiles across Ukraine killing at least five and injuring 16.



Ukrainian businesses have suffered monumental damages due to Russian aggression, but most have not received compensation. Business owners are largely left to pay for repairs out of their own pocket.