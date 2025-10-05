KI logo
Russian bombs injure six in Sloviansk, including child

by Dominic Culverwell
Damage to an apartment building in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, following a Russian attack. Oct. 5, 2025. (Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)


Russian forces attacked the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with aerial bombs late on Oct. 4, injuring six people, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Oct. 5.

The bombing campaign hit an apartment building, injuring two women, three men, and a child, the prosecutor's office said. They are being provided with medical assistance.

The attack damaged at least 26 houses, over 20 cars, and businesses including shops and cafes, according to the prosecutor's office. The consequences of the attack are still being assessed and prosecutors said they had documented the war crimes.

Russia continues to launch massive attacks on civilians across Ukraine,  particularly along the front line regions. In the early hours of Oct. 5, Russia forces fired drones and missiles across Ukraine killing at least five and injuring 16.

Ukrainian businesses have suffered monumental damages due to Russian aggression, but most have not received compensation. Business owners are largely left to pay for repairs out of their own pocket.

Dominic Culverwell

Reporter

Dominic is the business reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He has written for a number of publications including the Financial Times, bne IntelliNews, Radio Free Europe/Liberty, Euronews and New Eastern Europe. Previously, Dominic worked with StopFake as a disinformation expert, debunking Russian fake news in Europe.

