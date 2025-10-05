Massive Russian attack on Ukraine kills 5, injures 16

A large-scale Russian attack across Ukraine killed at least five people and injured at least 16 overnight on Oct. 5, according to the authorities.



Russia launched 500 drones and 50 missiles, including ballistics, targeting Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Kirovohrad oblasts, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Facebook. He noted that five people were injured and at least 10, although this was before the upated toll.



"More protection is needed, faster implementation of all defense agreements, especially regarding air defense, to make this aerial terror meaningless," Zelensky said.



"A unilateral ceasefire in the sky is possible, and it could open the way to real diplomacy," he added.

In Lviv Oblast, four people were killed, and another six were injured, the State Emergency Service said on Telegram.



An industrial park caught fire during a missile and drone attack on the city of Lviv, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Telegram. He assured that there were no military targets on the territory.



Two districts in Lviv don’t have power, and public transport has temporarily shut down due to the attack, Sadovyi said.



In the city of Zaporizhzhia, at least one was killed, and 10 were injured, Governor Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Russian forces fired drones and aerial bombs at Zaporizhzhia, hitting an industrial enterprise and residential buildings, Ivan Fedorov wrote. The attack cut off water and power supplies to some parts of the city.

In Vinnytsia, a Russian attack hit an industrial civilian facility, the Vinnytsya Regional Military Administration reported. There were no injuries.



Ukraine and its European partners are discussing a "drone wall" air-defense plan to protect the EU's eastern flank following recent drone incursions and to help Ukraine defend its airspace. The next round of talks is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Brussels, during a NATO defense ministers meeting, followed by an EU one as well.