Russian attacks on Uman and Kharkiv's 'busiest road' kill at least 2, injure 14

Russian attacks on the cities of Uman and Kharkiv killed at least two, injured 14, local authorities reported on Dec. 26.

Kharkiv Oblast was struck with with three KAB guided bombs, one of which targeted the city of Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

At least two people were killed, while eight others, including a 9-month-old girl, were injured in the attack, Syniehubov said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that one strike hit the city's "busiest road."

"Several cars are on fire, and windows in nearby buildings have been shattered. There were people in the burning cars," Terekhov said.

According to Syniehubov, there are no military facilities at the site of the attack, "only civilian buildings."

In Cherkasy Oblast, central Ukraine, Russia attacked the city of Uman with a missile on Dec. 26, injuring six people, including two children, Governor Ihor Tabyrets reported.

"According to preliminary data, at least fifty houses have been damaged," Tabyrets said.

The attacks came after Russia refused a Christmas truce, suggested by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Dec. 16.

Russia continues its daily attack on civilians in Ukraine. On Christmas day, Dec. 25, it attacked a market in Kherson and a residential building in Chernihiv, at killing at least two people, injuring 10 others.

Overall on Dec. 25, Russian attacks killed five civilians, and injured at least 23, regional authorities reported.