KI logo
War

Russian attacks on Uman and Kharkiv's 'busiest road' kill at least 2, injure 14

2 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Russian attacks on Uman and Kharkiv's 'busiest road' kill at least 2, injure 14
In Cherkasy Oblast, central Ukraine, Russia attacked the city of Uman with a missile on Dec. 26, 2025, injuring six people, including two children. (Governor Ihor Tabyrets / Telegram)

Russian attacks on the cities of Uman and Kharkiv killed at least two, injured 14, local authorities reported on Dec. 26.

Kharkiv Oblast was struck with with three KAB guided bombs, one of which targeted the city of Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

At least two people were killed, while eight others, including a 9-month-old girl, were injured in the attack, Syniehubov said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that one strike hit the city's "busiest road."

Become a member – go ad‑free

"Several cars are on fire, and windows in nearby buildings have been shattered. There were people in the burning cars," Terekhov said.

According to Syniehubov, there are no military facilities at the site of the attack, "only civilian buildings."

In Cherkasy Oblast, central Ukraine, Russia attacked the city of Uman with a missile on Dec. 26, injuring six people, including two children, Governor Ihor Tabyrets reported.

"According to preliminary data, at least fifty houses have been damaged," Tabyrets said.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The attacks came after Russia refused a Christmas truce, suggested by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Dec. 16.

Russia continues its daily attack on civilians in Ukraine. On Christmas day, Dec. 25, it attacked a market in Kherson and a residential building in Chernihiv, at killing at least two people, injuring 10 others.

Overall on Dec. 25, Russian attacks killed five civilians, and injured at least 23, regional authorities reported.

read also

Russia attacks sea port, energy, and railway infrastructure across Ukraine
Russia overnight on Dec. 26 launched drone attacks at Ukraine’s sea port and energy infrastructure in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts, as well as railway infrastructure in Volyn Oblast, authorities reported.
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Putin, the people, or both? The unresolved question of responsibility in Russia
About the author: Archil Jangirashvili is a Georgian lawyer and academic specializing in law, political ethics, and human rights. The question of whether Russian society bears responsibility for Vladimir Putin’s actions has been raised repeatedly since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This debate is not confined to Eastern Europe; it also actively circulates in Western political and academic circles. Often, it produces a comforting illusion: the source of today’s threa
The Kyiv IndependentArchil Jangirashvili
UkraineRussiaCivilian casualtiesRussian attackCherkasy OblastKharkiv OblastGuided bombMissile attack
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, December 25
Show More

Editors' Picks