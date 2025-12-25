KI logo
War

Russia attacks Kherson market, Chernihiv apartment building on Christmas Day, killing at least 2

by Kateryna Hodunova
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack against the regional center of Chernihiv, Chernihiv Oblast, on Dec. 25, 2025. (Ukraine's Emergency Service) 

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Russian forces struck a market in Kherson and a residential building in Chernihiv on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, causing multiple civilian casualties, local authorities said.

Ukraine is marking its fourth Christmas under Russia's full-scale invasion. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested a Christmas truce on Dec. 16, a proposal welcomed Kyiv welcomed but Moscow rejected.

In Chernihiv, a drone struck a five-story residential building, killing an 80-year-old woman. Eight others were injured, at least three critically, Ukraine's State Emergency Service and Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

The drone hit an apartment on the third floor, causing significant damage and sparking a fire, Chaus said.

Article image
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack against the regional center of Chernihiv, Chernihiv Oblast, on Dec. 25, 2025. (Ukraine's Emergency Service) 
Article image
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack against the regional center of Chernihiv, Chernihiv Oblast, on Dec. 25, 2025. (Ukraine's Emergency Service) 
Article image
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack against the regional center of Chernihiv, Chernihiv Oblast, on Dec. 25, 2025. (Ukraine's Emergency Service) 

Russian forces also attacked central Kherson around noon, hitting the city market and killing a 47-year-old worker. The strike destroyed numerous market stalls, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian forces carried out attacks across multiple Ukrainian regions on Christmas Eve, killing at least four and injuring 35. Strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages nationwide.

Located along the border with Russia and Belarus, Chernihiv Oblast, as well its regional center of Chernihiv, is frequently targeted by Russian drone and missile attacks.

Kherson, which was occupied by Russian forces for eight months in 2022, is more exposed than any other major Ukrainian city due to its proximity to Russian positions across the Dnipro River.

The city, its infrastructure, and residents are thus at risk from long-range missiles and Shahed-type drones, as well as glide bombs, tube artillery, and FPV drones that regularly strike civilians.

Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

