War

Russia attacks sea port, energy, and railway infrastructure across Ukraine

by Yuliia Taradiuk
The aftermath of Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast port infrastructure, Dec. 26, 2025. (Oleksii Kuleba Telegram)

Russia overnight on Dec. 26 launched drone attacks at Ukraine's sea port and energy infrastructure in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts, as well as railway infrastructure in Volyn Oblast, authorities reported.  

Odesa and its surrounding oblast have come under frequent attack this December with Russia targeting ports, roads, energy infrastructure, and residential areas. Frequent drone and missile strikes have caused widespread power outages in the area and delayed repairs, leaving some residents without electricity and entire areas cut off due to disrupted transportation networks.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported on Dec. 26 that Russian attacks had damaged energy and port infrastructure. Rescue and emergency services were working on the ground to address the aftermath of the attacks, he said.

Russia'a drone attacks on ports in the oblast resulted in damage to terminals, warehouses, barges, and ships flying the flags of Slovakia and the Republic of Palau, according to Community and Territorial Development Minister Oleksii Kuleba.

Kuleba also said that that attacks on energy infrastructure caused partial power outages in Odesa Oblast, and that repair crews were working to restore power.

Ukraine's biggest private energy firm, DTEK, said Russia attacked two of its facilities in the southern part of the oblast, causing "significant damage."

A terminal in Mykolaiv Oblast was also hit by Russian drones, Kuleba said. As a result of the attack, a ship flying the Liberian flag was damaged.

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim reported that Russian drone attacks on the city of Mykolaiv and its surrounding resulted in partial power outages.

In Volyn Oblast, which neighbors Poland, Russian drones damaged a locomotive and a freight car near Kovel train station, Kuleba said, adding that employees of Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's state railway company, were cleaning up the aftermath.

"Despite Russia's deliberate terror, Ukraine's logistics system continues to function," he added.

No casualties among civilians were reported in the oblasts.

Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

