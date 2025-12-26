At least 5 killed, 23 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least five people were killed and 23 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Dec. 26.

Russia launched 99 drones and one Iskander ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 73 drones. At least 26 drones and the missile made it through, striking 16 locations.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a drone struck a five-story residential building in the city of Chernihiv, killing an 80-year-old woman. Ten others, including three children, were injured, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured six people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and four people suffered injuries in Russian strikes against the region, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and two were injured due to Russian strikes against the city of Kostiantynivka, one person was injured in a separate attack on Druzhkivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 63-year-old man was injured as a result of Russian strikes, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.