News Feed

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
9 killed, 107 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
Rescuers clear debris as they work at the site of a destroyed residential building following a Russian air attack in Kyiv on July 31, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images)

At least nine civilians were killed and at least 107 others were injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional officials reported on July 31.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian forces launched 309 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones, along with eight Iskander-K cruise missiles, in an overnight assault.

Air defenses intercepted 288 drones and three missiles, while 21 drones struck 12 locations. Five missile impacts were recorded, including one that hit a residential building in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, Russian forces killed at least six people and injured 82 more in one of the largest missile and drone attacks on the capital in recent weeks, according to city officials. The casualties included one child killed and at least 10 injured.

In Donetsk Oblast, two civilians were killed and 10 others injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Russian forces shelled multiple settlements across the front-line region.

Kharkiv Oblast also came under heavy fire. One person was killed and seven were injured across seven settlements, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were injured after Russian strikes hit residential areas and social infrastructure, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Two civilians — a woman born in 1950 and a man born in 1988 — were injured in Sumy Oblast, where Russian troops conducted nearly 60 attacks on 26 settlements, local authorities said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 17-year-old boy and a 64-year-old woman were injured in four Russian strikes, likely carried out using FAB aerial bombs, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

The aerial assault comes as Russia continues to reject calls from Kyiv and its Western allies for an unconditional ceasefire. Moscow has increasingly relied on large-scale drone and missile attacks targeting Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

"Since the night hours, our rescuers, firefighters, medics, and all the necessary emergency services have been working at the sites of Russian missile and drone strikes," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Today, the world once again saw Russia's response to our desire for peace, shared with America and Europe. New, showcase killings. That is why peace without strength is impossible."

The overnight attack comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Russia within 10 days unless the Kremlin agrees to halt its full-scale war against Ukraine.
