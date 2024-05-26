Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 3 people, injure 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across the settlements in Donetsk Oblast killed three people and injured two on May 26, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.

According to the report, an 86-year-old woman was killed in the town of Siversk. Russian artillery shelling killed a 42-year-old man and injured a 54-year-old woman in Chasiv Yar.

Another attack targeted the town of Krasnohorivka, killing a 46-year-old man and injuring a 66-year-old man, the prosecutors said.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Russian forces shifted their focus toward Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens the way to further advances into the oblast, after capturing Avdiivka in February.

Earlier on May 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation on the front line in the direction of Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast remains extremely difficult.