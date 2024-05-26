Skip to content
Donetsk Oblast, Russia's war, Ukraine, Chasiv Yar, Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Human toll, News Feed
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 3 people, injure 2

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2024 10:25 PM 1 min read
Cars drive past a "Donetsk Oblast" sign at the border between Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Donetsk Oblast on March 16, 2024, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Arsen Dzodzaiev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across the settlements in Donetsk Oblast killed three people and injured two on May 26, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.

According to the report, an 86-year-old woman was killed in the town of Siversk. Russian artillery shelling killed a 42-year-old man and injured a 54-year-old woman in Chasiv Yar.

Another attack targeted the town of Krasnohorivka, killing a 46-year-old man and injuring a 66-year-old man, the prosecutors said.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Russian forces shifted their focus toward Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens the way to further advances into the oblast, after capturing Avdiivka in February.

Earlier on May 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation on the front line in the direction of Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast remains extremely difficult.

Zelensky: Russia forming another grouping of forces near Ukraine’s northern border
“Russia is preparing for offensive actions also 90 kilometers northwest from here – they gather another group of troops near our border... The one who does all this doesn’t want peace,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to the world leaders recorded in Kharkiv on May 26.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

Ukraine Daily
3:12 PM

Russian shell production three times greater than of Ukraine's allies.

Using publicly available data, consulting firm Bain & Company claims that Russian factories can produce or refurbish 4.5 million 152 mm shells for $1,000 per round this year. European countries and the U.S. are only expected to produce 1.3 million 155 mm shells combined at an average cost of $4,000 per unit.
12:50 PM

Governor: 16 killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv hypermarket.

The death toll of Russia’s May 25 strike on a building materials hypermarket in Kharkiv has risen to 16, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the afternoon of May 26. Over 40 people are confirmed to have been wounded, and over a dozen more are considered missing, the National Police reported earlier the same day.
2:55 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The attacks caused 174 recorded explosions in the area. The village of Znob-Novhorodske endured the heaviest assault, with 59 explosions caused by Russian artillery, mortars, and Grad MLRS.
