Russian attacks kill at least 6, injure 58 across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed six people and injured 58 others over the past day, local authorities said on May 8.

Ukrainian forces downed 56 out of 67 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported. Eleven strikes were recorded at eight locations, according to the report.

In front-line Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed and three others injured in Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. According to Filashkin, two people were killed in Dobropillia, while one person was killed in each of Kramatorsk and Maiaky.

In Sumy Oblast, a 52-year-old woman was killed and three others injured in Russian attacks, local authorities reported. Russian forces carried out nearly 50 attacks on 31 settlements across the oblast over the past day.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed, and 12 others were wounded in Russian attacks, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. According to Fedorov, Russian forces launched 917 strikes against 48 settlements across the oblast over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian strikes injured 22 people and targeted civilian infrastructure, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, ten people, including three children, were injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv city and 17 settlements across the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. According to Syniehubov, the injured included two 7-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girl in Kharkiv.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, eight people were injured in Russian strikes, local authorities reported. Russian forces carried out nearly 30 strikes across the oblast using drones, artillery, and guided aerial bombs. Fires also broke out in the city of Pavlohrad following the attacks.