General Staff: Russia has lost 1,431,900 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,431,900 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on July 21.

The figure includes 1,370 personnel losses recorded over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,161 tanks, 24,978 armored combat vehicles, 123,347 vehicles and fuel tanks, 46,435 artillery systems, 1,955 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,513 air defense systems, 438 aircraft, 354 helicopters, 420,290 operational-tactical drones, 1,970 ground robotic systems, 4,933 cruise missiles, 34 ships and boats, two submarines, and 4,441 pieces of special equipment.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.



Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).