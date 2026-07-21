Ukraine strikes Russian fighter jet, air defenses in Kursk Oblast, General staff says

A Russian MiG-29 fighter jet and a Pantsir-S1 air defense system were struck at the Khalino airfield in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said on July 21. The operation was carried out by Ukraine's 15th Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade "Black Forest."

The strikes aim to weaken Russia's ability to protect military sites from Ukrainian attacks and is part of Ukraine's broader effort to undermine Moscow's capacity to continue its war, the General Staff said.

The Pantsir-S1 is one of Russia's key modern air defense systems. It is used to protect military sites and counter Ukrainian long-range drones. A single system is estimated to cost between $15 million and $20 million, according to Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).

The MiG-29 is used for air defense and other combat missions.

In February, the SBU said its Alpha unit had destroyed half of Russia's stockpile of Pantsir systems.

Ukraine also struck several other Russian military targets overnight on July 21, the General Staff said.

A Bussol-S radar station was hit near Khorly in occupied Kherson Oblast. The radar is used to detect and track targets at sea and supports Russian coastal and naval forces.

Ukrainian forces also struck a Russian logistics warehouse near Davydovske in Donetsk Oblast, an ammunition depot in Kundriuche in Luhansk Oblast, and another logistics site near Popovo-Lezhachi in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Russian drone command posts were also hit near Komar in Donetsk Oblast, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and the village of Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at ending Russia's armed aggression," the General Staff said.