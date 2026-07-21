Fires break out in Russia's Lipetsk amid reported overnight attack

Fires broke out at industrial facilities in the western Russian city of Lipetsk overnight on July 21 amid unconfirmed reports of an attack.

Lipetsk Regional Governor Igor Artamonov said a fire had broken out at industrial facilities in the city and that authorities were investigating its cause. He did not confirm that an attack had taken place.

Independent monitoring channels Astra and Exilenova reported that residents heard explosions overnight and saw a large fire in the city. A missile threat warning had been in effect since the evening.

Based on videos and photos shared by local residents, Astra said the fire appeared to have broken out near the Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) plant and Lipetsk CHPP-2, a combined heat and power plant.

NLMK, located about 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border, is Russia's largest steel producer, accounting for roughly 20% of the country's steel output. According to Astra, the plant supplies steel to companies involved in missile manufacturing.

Lipetsk CHPP-2 is one of the largest thermal power plants in western Russia, supplying heat to the city and several nearby industrial facilities.

No casualties or additional damage were immediately reported by Russian authorities.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the reported attack. The Novolipetsk Steel plant has previously been targeted in alleged Ukrainian drone strikes.