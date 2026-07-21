Russian attacks kill at least 10, injure 87 over past day, heavily damaging residential areas across Ukraine

Russian attacks across seven Ukrainian oblasts killed at least 10 people and injured 87 others over the past day, as Moscow continued to strike residential areas and other civilian sites.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched 58 drones overnight. Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 46 targets, while eight drones struck seven locations.

The city of Sumy came under repeated Russian strikes, reflecting Moscow's growing use of double-tap attacks, which cause further destruction and put both civilians and rescuers at risk.

A Russian drone first struck near a residential building, injuring four people, including an 8-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. Two more strikes then hit the same district. A large fire broke out at a shopping center, but rescuers were unable to extinguish it because of the ongoing aerial threat. The shopping center was ultimately destroyed.

"The scale of the destruction is significant. But human lives are the most valuable thing, and protecting them must remain our top priority," local authorities said.

Overall, ten people were injured in a Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast, local authorities said.

Four people were killed and 13 others were injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Three people were killed and eight others were injured in a Russian attack on a civilian factory in Odesa Oblast, local authorities said.

Russian forces killed two people and injured 15 others, including a 13-year-old child, in their attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

One person was killed and 16 others were injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, local authorities said.

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injured 23 people, including one child, local authorities said. One man was wounded later in the morning. He suffered shrapnel wounds to his arms and legs, a concussion, blast trauma, and a closed head injury.

Two people were injured in Russian attacks on Chernihiv Oblast, local authorities said. Russian forces struck a residential area, while debris from a downed drone also fell on a house.

"A house was hit. They miraculously survived — a mother and her 10-year-old child," Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Later in the morning, Russian forces attacked the center of Chernihiv. The strike hit an administrative building, causing significant damage. A nearby university building was also damaged.