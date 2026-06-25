Russian attacks kill 6, injure 70 across Ukraine over past day, as Ukrainian gas facilities hit in several regions

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least six people and injured at least 70 others over the past day, as Russian drones damaged multiple fuel stations and gas production facilities operated by state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz, regional authorities reported on June 25.

Naftogaz CEO Serhii Koretskyi said on Facebook on June 25 that several Ukrnafta gas stations in Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts came under attack.

Russian drones also targeted Naftogaz production assets in Poltava Oblast overnight and in the morning, causing significant damage to gas extraction and storage facilities, Koretskyi said.

Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov said on June 24 that Russian drones struck two gas stations in the city of Sumy in separate attacks. Three civilians were injured in the first strike, while one person was wounded in the second, Hryhorov said.

Hryhorov reported on June 25 another Russian strike on a gas station in Sumy. Two gas station employees were hospitalized with minor injuries, while a married couple who happened to be near the site were also wounded, the governor said.

"The Russians are systematically striking fuel infrastructure facilities in the region to disrupt logistics and the supply of fuel to communities. In June alone, there were 13 attacks on gas stations in the region," Hryhorov said.

A gas station on fire after a Russian drone attack on June 25, 2026, in Sumy, Ukraine. (Oleh Hryhorov / Telegram)

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on June 25 that 17 people, including a six-year-old child, were injured across Sumy Oblast over the past day.

The strikes on the region came amid a broader overnight drone attack across Ukraine. Russia launched 60 drones and one Iskander-M ballistic missile overnight, Ukraine's Air Force said on the morning of June 25.



Ukrainian air defense systems intercepted 83 drones, the Air Force said. Strikes by the ballistic missile and six drones were recorded at seven locations, while debris from downed drones was found at nine additional sites.

The deadliest attacks were reported in eastern and southern Ukraine.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were killed and 22 injured in Russian strikes on the regional capital and other settlements in the region, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.



In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and 16 injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian forces also damaged six high-rise buildings, nine houses, a cell tower, a gas station, an office building, agricultural equipment, and private vehicles.

A person injured in a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia receives first aid on June 24, 2025. (Ivan Fedorov / Telegram) Vehicles damages in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia on June 24, 2025. (Ivan Fedorov / Telegram) Vehicles damages in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia on June 24, 2025. (Ivan Fedorov / Telegram)

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were killed and three injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Russian forces launched more than 50 strikes across four districts using drones, artillery, and guided aerial bombs.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured seven people, including six in the city of Druzhkivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. The region was struck 24 times over the past day, Filashkin added.

In Kharkiv Oblast, five people were injured, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian attacks damaged civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and 20 other settlements across the region.

Russian attacks on settlements across Ukraine result in civilian casualties on a daily basis.

May 2026 was the deadliest month since April 2022, according to a June 12 report by the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU). The mission verified at least 274 civilian deaths and 1,763 injuries during the month, marking the highest monthly casualty toll recorded in the past four years.