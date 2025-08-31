Russian attacks kill 5, injure 61 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks killed at least five civilians and injured at least 61 others in Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on Aug. 31.

Russia launched a mass wave of drones and missiles against Ukraine overnight, with strikes and explosions reported in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson, Odesa and elsewhere.

Moscow's forces deployed 142 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys against Ukraine, the Air Force reported.

Ukrainian forces intercepted 126 drones, and 16 drones struck at 10 different locations. Fallen debris was also reported at six locations.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and 14 were injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Nine houses, medical and educational institutions, an administrative building, cars, and a gas station were damaged.

One woman was killed as a result of explosives being dropped from a Russian drone.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and 37 were injured in the city and surrounding areas. Local authorities received 382 reports of damage to houses, apartments, farm buildings, garages, cars, critical infrastructure, and social infrastructure, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured five over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Odesa Oblast suffered a heavy attack on its energy infrastructure. The city of Chornomorsk and its surroundings suffered the most. One person was injured, private houses and administrative buildings were damaged.

According to the governor, more than 29,000 consumers were left without electricity due to the attack.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 58-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were injured in a Russian drone attack; the man was taken to a hospital. Private houses, two residential buildings, garages, power lines, and gas pipelines were damaged, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Sumy Oblast, two men were injured in Russian air strikes and drone attacks, the regional military administration said. One of the men was attacked while riding a scooter.

The attacks come despite months-long push by U.S. President Donald Trump to negotiate a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected calls from Kyiv and its allies for an unconditional ceasefire and ramped up attacks against Ukrainian cities.