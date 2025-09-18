KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 22 in Ukraine over past day, railway infrastructure hit overnight

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Russian attacks kill 3, injure 22 in Ukraine over past day, railway infrastructure hit overnight
The aftermath of a Russian attack on a gas station in Poltava Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 17, 2025. (Volodymyr Kohut/Telegram)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least three civilians and injured 22 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Sept. 18.

Ukrainian forces intercepted 48 out of the 75 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Twenty-six drones struck six different locations, according to the statement.

A Russian overnight attack targeted railway infrastructure in Poltava Oblast, causing a temporary power outage across parts of the region and delaying several passenger trains.

One person was injured in the attack, Governor Volodymyr Kohut said.

In recent days, Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine’s railway infrastructure, seemingly in an attempt to disrupt civilian transportation and military logistics.

In a separate attack on Sept. 17, a Russian drone hit a gas station in Poltava Oblast, injuring one person.

A 73-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. A 70-year-old woman was injured, he added.

Two people were killed in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Eleven more residents suffered injuries during Russian attacks in the region over the past day.

Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast injured two people, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 40 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Seven people were injured, including a child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine ratifies historic 100-year partnership with UK
Key developments on Sept. 17: * Ukraine ratifies historic 100-year partnership with UK * IAEA reports shelling, black smoke near Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant * Pro-Ukraine partisans sabotage railway, disrupt Russian logistics 1,600 km from border, group claims * Ukraine captures Kenyan serving in Russian army, who claims he was tricked into joining * Russia preparing 2 more ‘heavy offensive campaigns,’ Zelensky says The Ukrainian parliament on Sept. 17 ratified a 100-year p
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
UkraineRussian attackWarUkrainian RailwaysPoltava OblastKharkiv OblastDonetsk OblastKherson Oblast
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 18
Thursday, September 18
US and Ukraine earmark $150 million for minerals deal.

Washington and Kyiv will invest $75 million each to kickstart the Ukraine reconstruction investment fund that gives the U.S. special access to mineral sites and other projects in Ukraine, the Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev told journalists on Sept. 17.

Show More

Editors' Picks