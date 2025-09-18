Russian attacks kill 3, injure 22 in Ukraine over past day, railway infrastructure hit overnight

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least three civilians and injured 22 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Sept. 18.

Ukrainian forces intercepted 48 out of the 75 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Twenty-six drones struck six different locations, according to the statement.

A Russian overnight attack targeted railway infrastructure in Poltava Oblast, causing a temporary power outage across parts of the region and delaying several passenger trains.

One person was injured in the attack, Governor Volodymyr Kohut said.

In recent days, Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine’s railway infrastructure, seemingly in an attempt to disrupt civilian transportation and military logistics.

In a separate attack on Sept. 17, a Russian drone hit a gas station in Poltava Oblast, injuring one person.

A 73-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. A 70-year-old woman was injured, he added.

Two people were killed in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Eleven more residents suffered injuries during Russian attacks in the region over the past day.

Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast injured two people, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 40 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Seven people were injured, including a child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.