Russian attacks kill 2, injure 15 in Ukraine over past day

by Luca Léry Moffat
A damaged garage in Nikopol region on Jan. 9, 2026. (Oleksandr Hanzha/Telegram)

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 2 civilians and injured at least 15 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Jan 10.

Ukraine's Air Force reported intercepting 94 of the 121 drones launched by Russia overnight. Russia also launched one ballistic missile from its Kursk region.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Govern Oleksandr Hanzha reported that an overnight drone attack injured three people, and caused power outages and damage to other civilian infrastructure.

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, said that 100,000 families were without power after the attack. Temperatures are near freezing, and forecast to hit 10 degrees below zero Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) tomorrow.

The overnight attack follows a drone attack during the day on Jan. 9, which killed a 43-year-old man, according to Hanzha.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one civilian and injured two others, according to governor Vadym Filashkin.

Russia shelled populated areas at least 743 times in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the last day, according to the region's Governor Ivan Fedorov. Three people were injured.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian shelling injured a 56-year-old woman.

Civilian infrastructure was damaged across the oblast, including the windows of 11 multi-story buildings, cars, and warehouses belonging to an agricultural business, according to Syniehubov.

Russian shelling damaged residential buildings, a parking lot and a gas pipeline in Kherson Oblast, governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Jan. 10. Six people were injured.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia shelled 12 populated areas in the last day, damaging homes and businesses, according to regional authorities. No casualties were reported.

