Russian attacks kill 11, injure 38 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 11 civilians and injured at least 38 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Feb. 22.

Russia launched a large-scale combined drone and missile attack in the early hours of Sunday, firing 50 missiles and 297 long-range kamikaze drones, predominantly towards Kyiv and its suburbs. The Ukrainian Air Force reported downing 33 missiles and 274 drones.

The attack caused a building to collapse in the town of Fastiv, 60 kilometers southwest of Kyiv, killing a 49-year-old man and injuring seven others, according to Kyiv Oblast governor Mykola Kalashnyk. A total of fifteen people were injured across the oblast as a result of the attack, including four children, he said.

Kyiv city mayor Vitalii Klitschko earlier said that two people, a woman and a child, were hospitalized with injuries in the capital.

In Sumy Oblast, a drone strike on an emergency response vehicle killed four people, including a 17-year-old boy, according to regional authorities. The attack injured another passenger. In a similar attack also in the last 24 hours, one man was killed and two others severely injured after a drone struck their car. Four other civilians were also injured across the oblast due to drone and missile attacks in the last day.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three civilians and injured one other, according to governor Vadym Filashkin.

Russia shelled populated areas at least 596 times in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the last day, according to regional authorities. Two people died as a result.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian attacks injured six people over the last day. The remains of a person killed in a shelling on Feb. 20 were also found, Syniehubov said.

In Dnipetrovsk Oblast, Govern Oleksandr Hanzha reported that Russia attacked the region over 50 times with drones and artillery over the last day, injuring three people, including an 84-year-old woman.

Russian shelling damaged residential buildings, houses and an administrative building in Kherson Oblast, governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 22. Four people were injured.