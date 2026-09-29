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Russian attacks kill 1, injure 56 across Ukraine over past day, as yet another overnight attack pounds Kyiv

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by Asami Terajima
Russian attacks kill 1, injure 56 across Ukraine over past day, as yet another overnight attack pounds Kyiv
A photo capturing the aftermath of a Russian attack in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, published on Sept. 29, 2026. (Co-head of the regional Defense Council Ivan Fedorov / Telegram)

Russian attacks have killed at least one person and injured 56 others across Ukraine, local authorities said on Sept. 29, as Russia launched yet another overnight attack on Kyiv.

The Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight hit an educational institution and damaged multiple apartment buildings, injuring one person, local authorities and the State Emergency Service said.

The Air Force said that Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with an Onyx and Zircon anti-ship missile, two Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, and 152 attack drones, 82 of which were jet-powered. It reported downing all three missiles and 106 of the attack drones.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and six others were injured, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, two men, aged 28 and 44, were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and its surrounding areas, 34 people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, Ivan Fedorov, co-head of the regional Defense Council, said. Thirty-three of them were injured in a Russian attack on an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia on Sept. 28, according to local authorities.

In southern Kherson Oblast, two people were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In the southern city of Odesa, a Sept. 28 Russian attack on a high-rise residential building injured six people, two of whom were hospitalized, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

In northern Sumy Oblast, five people were wounded in Russian drone attacks over the past day, the regional military administration said. The victims include three men aged 23, 46, and 52, as well as two women aged 37 and 49, according to local authorities.

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Russian missiles strike Kyiv educational facility in overnight attacks, injuring 1 person
Kharkiv OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastCivilian casualtiesKherson OblastChernihiv OblastOdesa OblastUkraineRussia
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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

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