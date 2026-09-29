Russian attacks kill 1, injure 56 across Ukraine over past day, as yet another overnight attack pounds Kyiv

Russian attacks have killed at least one person and injured 56 others across Ukraine, local authorities said on Sept. 29, as Russia launched yet another overnight attack on Kyiv.

The Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight hit an educational institution and damaged multiple apartment buildings, injuring one person, local authorities and the State Emergency Service said.

The Air Force said that Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with an Onyx and Zircon anti-ship missile, two Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, and 152 attack drones, 82 of which were jet-powered. It reported downing all three missiles and 106 of the attack drones.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and six others were injured, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, two men, aged 28 and 44, were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and its surrounding areas, 34 people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, Ivan Fedorov, co-head of the regional Defense Council, said. Thirty-three of them were injured in a Russian attack on an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia on Sept. 28, according to local authorities.

In southern Kherson Oblast, two people were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In the southern city of Odesa, a Sept. 28 Russian attack on a high-rise residential building injured six people, two of whom were hospitalized, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

In northern Sumy Oblast, five people were wounded in Russian drone attacks over the past day, the regional military administration said. The victims include three men aged 23, 46, and 52, as well as two women aged 37 and 49, according to local authorities.